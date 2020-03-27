Laredo confirms 3 new positive coronavirus cases

LAREDO - The city of Laredo and Webb County announced Friday on a release three new positive cases of coronavirus.

According to the release, “Person 20” is a case of local transmission and has been hospitalized but is stable. “Person 21” is another case of community transmission, they are stable and in quarantine. “Person 22” was a case of transmission through close contact to another case and remain stable in quarantine.

The City of Laredo Health Department is conducting contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure and is contacting any persons who may have possibly been exposed.











