Lawmakers express support in halting execution of Melissa Lucio

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced they will be sending a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to act in the case of a Valley woman on death row following a conviction for killing her two-year-old daughter back in 2007.

Over 75 state representatives have signed the letter to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio.

"I believe there is amounted of evidence that would call into question her guilt,” State Rep. Jeff Leach – R-Plano –said. “And I believe that the system of justice failed her greatly, and the trial is one of the most troubling trials I've ever seen."

Lucio's legal team filed a petition for clemency on Tuesday.