Los Fresnos bakery to reopen following ICE raid, owners' arrest

Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos announced in a Facebook post they are reopening on Monday.

The bakery shutdown after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested eight undocumented migrant employees at the business.

Owners, Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel, were also arrested on charges of harboring undocumented migrants. They were arraigned and issued a $100,000 bond each.

Under conditions of their bond, the owners were allowed to reopen their bakery as long as they did so legally.