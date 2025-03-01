x

Los Fresnos bakery to reopen following ICE raid, owners' arrest

2 hours 11 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 6:16 PM March 01, 2025 in News - Local

Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos announced in a Facebook post they are reopening on Monday.

The bakery shutdown after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested eight undocumented migrant employees at the business.

RELATED STORY: Los Fresnos bakery owners issued bond following HSI special agent testimony

Owners, Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel, were also arrested on charges of harboring undocumented migrants. They were arraigned and issued a $100,000 bond each.

Under conditions of their bond, the owners were allowed to reopen their bakery as long as they did so legally.

