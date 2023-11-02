Man accused of driving vehicle into crowd in Donna arrested

A man accused of driving into a crowd outside a bar in Donna was apprehended at his residence, according to Donna police spokesman Adrian M. Hooks.

Manuel Aguilera was identified by the Donna Police Department as the man who drove into a crowd outside the Bella Social Club on Sunday, Oct. 30.

He fled the scene afterward.

In a Thursday news release, Hooks said Aguilera was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force at his residence in Pharr, and is in custody of the Weslaco Police Department on unrelated charges.

Aguilera is expected to be arraigned at the Weslaco Municipal Court. Police have not said what charges he is facing.