Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Alamo stabbing

Photo credit: Alamo Police Department

A man was charged with murder on Saturday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Alamo.

Larry Charles Culbert, 28, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing death of 47-year-old Andrea Socorro Reyna, according to a press release from the Alamo Police Department.

On March 25 at about 6:30 p.m., Alamo police responded to the Bealls parking lot in Alamo located at 1449 Duranta Avenue regarding a stabbing.

Police found Reyna laying motionless on the ground and Culbert in close proximity. He was taken into custody, police said.

Investigation revealed Culbert and Reyna, along with Reyna's 11-year-old son, had been shopping at Walmart, then relocated to Bealls when a verbal dispute regarding jealousy occurred, police said.

According to the press release,

"The suspect then knocked the victim to the ground and with a knife cut the victims throat and the suspect then turned the knife on himself, causing a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck area."

Culbert was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Child Protective Services were called to reunite the child with a family member, according to the news release.

On Saturday, a judge set no bond due to risk of flight, according to court documents.

Culbert was transported to the Hidalgo County jail.