Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Mission shooting

A man accused in a deadly shooting in Mission was charged with murder on Thursday.

Hector Javier Gonzalez was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Gonzalez is accused of shooting Edgar Treviño, whose body was found at a home on the 3600 block of Tulipan St. on Monday.

Three other people have also been charged in the case. Rafael Martinez, Jaqueline Duenes, and Noe Ochoa face misdemeanor charges of failure to report a felony crime. Bond was set at $10,000 each for the three suspects.

Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez said the shooting was drug-related, and police were notified of the incidents when a neighbor called authorities.

Bond for Gonzalez was set at $1.5 million.

