Man Charged with Theft for Selling Neighbor’s Car Online

MCALLEN – The man accused of stealing and trying to sell a car online in McAllen last week went before a judge.

Officials charged 47-year-old Oliver Nicol with theft, a state felony; his bond was set at $5,000.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to the owner of the vehicle, Robert Sauceda, who says he’s still looking for the car he once gifted his daughter.

Watch the video above for more information.