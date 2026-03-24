Man killed following crash involving McAllen Metro bus
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a McAllen Metro city bus.
The crash occurred on Monday, March 23, at around 5:41 p.m. in the 4000 block of North 23rd Street, just north of Nolana Avenue.
According to McAllen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz, officers reported four vehicles were involved, including two larger vehicles, an Isuzu box truck and a green Metro city bus.
The 60-year-old driver of the box truck was trapped inside the vehicle following the crash and was unresponsive, according to Sgt. Saenz. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver's identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
The Metro bus was carrying several passengers at the time of the crash and multiple people across all four vehicles reported injuries, according to Sgt. Saenz.
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