McAllen man sentenced to 14 years in prison after using FedEx to ship meth

A McAllen man was sentenced Tuesday for his alleged role in shipping $300,000 in meth via FedEx last year.

Jose Edmundo Corona, 20, pleaded guilty last June to charges of distributing and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, authorities intercepted “multiple” FedEx packages last fall destined for Houston, Dallas and Atlanta that contained a total of 45 kilograms of crystal meth.

“Surveillance footage determined Corona was the individual who placed the packages for delivery at various mailing centers throughout the Rio Grande Valley as well as paid for the shipping costs,” the release stated. “Fingerprint analysis helped to determine Corona not only mailed the packages but also prepared the narcotics within the packages.”

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Corona to 14 years in federal prison. His sentencing will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Corona will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, the release stated.