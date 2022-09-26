McAllen police identify pedestrian killed in auto-pedestrian crash as Mission man
The pedestrian who died in a crash on Sunday in McAllen has been identified as a man from Mission, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Police say Irving Samir Sanchez Mendez, 20, was struck by a vehicle on the 11800 block of N. Ware Road in McAllen early Sunday morning.
RELATED: McAllen police: One dead after auto-pedestrian collision
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Mendez had a last known address in Mission, according to McAllen police.
The cause of the auto-pedestrian crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico
-
Peñitas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2017 murder of...
-
McAllen police identify pedestrian killed in auto-pedestrian crash as Mission man
-
BBB warns of scammers posing as employers on social media
-
Hidalgo County Elections Department concerned about voter turnout