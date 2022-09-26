McAllen police identify pedestrian killed in auto-pedestrian crash as Mission man

The pedestrian who died in a crash on Sunday in McAllen has been identified as a man from Mission, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police say Irving Samir Sanchez Mendez, 20, was struck by a vehicle on the 11800 block of N. Ware Road in McAllen early Sunday morning.

RELATED: McAllen police: One dead after auto-pedestrian collision

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Mendez had a last known address in Mission, according to McAllen police.

The cause of the auto-pedestrian crash remains under investigation.