New partnership to continue residency program at UTRGV

A new partnership involving two local hospitals will help UTRGV medical students complete their residency in the Rio Grande Valley.

The partnership with Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen and Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville partnership comes after the cancellation of an agreement between DHR Health and UTRGV.

“There's a huge shortage when it comes to meeting the needs of the Valley, and so far we've been very successful in building programs in Edinburg, McAllen and also in Harlingen,” UTRGV Associate Dean of graduate medical education Nausheen Jamal said. “We have yet to build programs in Brownsville, and I think it's the perfect opportunity to start developing more programs for the southernmost aspect of the Valley to get here to the people who need it most."

The partnership aims to keep medical students local and to provide more on-hands medical training to students,

Medical students may apply for the residency program during their third year, and the first class to benefit from this partnership will be in 2024.

Watch the video above doe the full story.