North Alamo Water Supply Corporation initiates mandatory water conservation measures

The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking customers to conserve water effective immediately.

The company – which services eastern Hidalgo County, Willacy County and northwestern Cameron County – entered stage three of its drought contingency and emergency rationing plan, the supply corporation announced Friday.

Under the mandatory water conservation, customers will only be allowed to water the lawn or wash their vehicles between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on certain days depending on their billing cycle.

Customers can find out what billing cycle they’re in based on their account number.

Those listed under Billing Cycle 1 will only be allowed to water Mondays and Thursdays. Customers under Billing Cycle 2 will only be allowed to water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Customers that are part of Billing Cycle 3 can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Those violating the water conservation will be fined starting on September 5. More information can be found online.