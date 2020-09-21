Nursing home visitation to begin with requirements

Gov. Greg Abbot directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to expand visitation options for eligible health care facilities in his latest executive orders on Sept. 17.

Residents will now be allowed to designate up to two essential family caregivers. The new rules state that residents can designate a family member, friend or other individual. Those selected will be trained on how to safely enter and exit a facility for a scheduled visit to a loved one. As well as the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE) and other infection control measures.

This training will be determined on individual facilities.

Only one facility in the Rio Grande Valley has been approved for one of the levels of visitation.

