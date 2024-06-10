Old Hygeia Building in Harlingen Repurposed

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen businesswoman has turned a historic building into a solution for those hot days.

The Scoop Ice Cream Parlor opened its doors in 2010 and has been serving different crowds, young and old.

The owner, Elsa Soto, says the building, located on F Street, is the old Hygeia dairy plant.

In the middle 1940s, this is where Hygeia produced its milk, ice cream and other products.

Watch the video above for more on the building’s history.