Palmhurst offering amnesty for failure to appear charges
The city of Palmhurst is giving those with an outstanding traffic ticket a break.
The city is holding an amnesty period that began on Tuesday and will run through March 15. Those who owe a ticket and failed to appear in court can have the failure to appear charge dropped as long as they pay all other fines and fees.
You can go online to pay or call the courthouse at 956-583-2695.
