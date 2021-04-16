Parents fight for custody of Nicaraguan boy found in Starr County

A 10-year-old migrant from Nicaragua who was found abandoned in Starr County remains in Texas as his parents fight for custody of him.

The boy’s father wants him to return to Nicaragua while his mother wants her son to join her in the United States and seek asylum.

The mother said she doesn’t want to talk about how she and her son were separated but a family member said the two were kidnapped and the father could only pay for one ransom.

"They left me there in a place where I did not know, I did not know where to go,” Meylin Obregón, the mother, said. “So there I asked for help."

The boy is staying at the Donna migrant processing facility and his father has already signed the necessary paperwork for him to return to Nicaragua.