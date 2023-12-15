‘Pharr Forward’ trio keeps seats in Pharr City Commission
Three incumbent commissioners running under the slate “Pharr Forward” won reelection Saturday night.
The Pharr Forward slate consists of Place 2 Commissioner Roberto “Bobby” Carrillo, Place 3 Commissioner Dr. Ramiro Caballero and Place 4 Commissioner Daniel Chavez.
Carrillo beat challenger Daniela Zuniga for Place 2 with 62 percent of the vote with 2,519 ballots cast. Caballero beat challenger Artemio “Chemo” Palacios for Place 3 with 62 percent of the vote with 2,521 ballots cast. Chavez beat challenger Isidro “Izzy” Perez with 62 percent of the vote with 2.514 ballots cast.
The three elected commissioners thanked voters and said they expect big projects to come from the city in the future.
For a full list of election results in the Rio Grande Valley, visit krgv.com/elections
This article was last updated at 9:45 p.m.
Pharr Commissioner Place 2
|Robert "Bobby" Carrillo (Inc.)
|2,519 votes
|Daniela Zuniga
|1,543 votes
Pharr Commissioner Place 3
|Ramiro Caballero (Inc.)
|2,521 votes
|Artemio "Chemo" Palacios
|1,546 votes
Pharr Commissioner Place 2
|Daniel Chavez (Inc.)
|2,514 votes
|Isidro "Izzy" Perez
|1,561 votes
