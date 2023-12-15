‘Pharr Forward’ trio keeps seats in Pharr City Commission

Three incumbent commissioners running under the slate “Pharr Forward” won reelection Saturday night.

The Pharr Forward slate consists of Place 2 Commissioner Roberto “Bobby” Carrillo, Place 3 Commissioner Dr. Ramiro Caballero and Place 4 Commissioner Daniel Chavez.

Carrillo beat challenger Daniela Zuniga for Place 2 with 62 percent of the vote with 2,519 ballots cast. Caballero beat challenger Artemio “Chemo” Palacios for Place 3 with 62 percent of the vote with 2,521 ballots cast. Chavez beat challenger Isidro “Izzy” Perez with 62 percent of the vote with 2.514 ballots cast.

The three elected commissioners thanked voters and said they expect big projects to come from the city in the future.

For a full list of election results in the Rio Grande Valley, visit krgv.com/elections

This article was last updated at 9:45 p.m.

