Pharr police: Man suspected of robbing multiple convenience stores in the area

By: KRGV Digital

Pharr police officers are seeking a man suspected of robbing multiple convenience stores in the area, Pharr police Sgt. Michael Rodriguez said in a Tuesday news release.

The suspect is described as a six-foot tall, thin man with black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

The unidentified suspect is considered possibly armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a dark colored single cab Chevrolet or GMC Pickup truck.

He is also suspected of multiple other robberies in neighboring cities such as Edinburg, San Juan and Donna, the release stated.

Those with information on the suspect are urged to contact the Pharr Police Department Tips line at 956-787-8477.

