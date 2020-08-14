x

Precint 4 commissioner giving out school supplies to students

2 hours 52 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 August 13, 2020 11:10 PM August 13, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

On Saturday parents in northern Cameron County will get help with school supplies for their kids.

Notebooks, pencils, and kid safe scissors will be the scene as Commissioner Gus Ruiz gives away back to school supplies to Precinct 4 students.

Ruiz says after a hurricane, floods, and the pandemic his office just wants to help parents.

"People are already down and people are struggling. The economy is slow. People are barely starting to get back to work. Some haven't come back to work. Some are getting unemployment benefits," said Ruiz.

But it's also about getting kids ready to learn.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days