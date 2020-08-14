Precint 4 commissioner giving out school supplies to students

On Saturday parents in northern Cameron County will get help with school supplies for their kids.

Notebooks, pencils, and kid safe scissors will be the scene as Commissioner Gus Ruiz gives away back to school supplies to Precinct 4 students.

Ruiz says after a hurricane, floods, and the pandemic his office just wants to help parents.

"People are already down and people are struggling. The economy is slow. People are barely starting to get back to work. Some haven't come back to work. Some are getting unemployment benefits," said Ruiz.

But it's also about getting kids ready to learn.

Watch the video for the full story.