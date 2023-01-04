x

PSJA north player collapses on field after hit during November game

4 hours 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 04 2023 Jan 4, 2023 January 04, 2023 8:28 AM January 04, 2023 in News - Local

Channel 5 News spoke with a Valley football player who experienced a similar situation as Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin,

PSJA North wide receiver, Markus Rendon suffered a scary hit on the field during a game and collapsed shortly after. 

It happened during the Raiders third round game against Brownsville Veteran back in November. 

"I got hit hard, straight to my chest and I bent down to the ground and I lost a bit of air, and it was blurry" Rendon said. "As soon as I got to the sideline, I saw all black and I just passed out."

Rendon was rushed to the emergency room and was hospitalized for six hours. 

"When I got hit on the chest, it made me skip a heart beat, which made me lose conscious and made me pass out," Rendon said.

Rendon was medically cleared to play in the fourth round against the Corpus Christi Veterans. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days