PSJA north player collapses on field after hit during November game

Channel 5 News spoke with a Valley football player who experienced a similar situation as Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin,

PSJA North wide receiver, Markus Rendon suffered a scary hit on the field during a game and collapsed shortly after.

It happened during the Raiders third round game against Brownsville Veteran back in November.

"I got hit hard, straight to my chest and I bent down to the ground and I lost a bit of air, and it was blurry" Rendon said. "As soon as I got to the sideline, I saw all black and I just passed out."

Rendon was rushed to the emergency room and was hospitalized for six hours.

"When I got hit on the chest, it made me skip a heart beat, which made me lose conscious and made me pass out," Rendon said.

Rendon was medically cleared to play in the fourth round against the Corpus Christi Veterans.