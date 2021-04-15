Raymondville ISD students encourage COVID-19 immunization with class project

What started as a school project interviewing school staff about the coronavirus pandemic became how some Raymondville Independent School District students are encouraging adults to get vaccinated against the virus.

Students from across the district put together a video asking adults to get the vaccine since many are still under the age requirement.

Ruth Nieto, a freshman at Raymondville High School, said the video isn't just a project; it's a way to save lives.

"Unfortunately, I had an uncle pass away a few months ago from COVID, it effected a lot," Nieto said. "It could gave just taken one more person to get their vaccine or one more person to wear their mask and he could still be here."

Raymondville ISD added two vaccination clinics this week at different hours to accommodate people who can't leave work to get a shot.

