Records identify suspects arrested in multi-agency drug raid in South Texas

Court records have identified 14 of the 19 people who were arrested Wednesday as part of a multi-agency drug raid in Rio Grande City and McAllen.

One of those detained was Starr County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez during a raid on Satalia Road, McAllen Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Richard Sanchez confirmed.

The following people were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute and selling, distributing, or dispensing a controlled substance:

• Ignacio “Nacho” Garza

Ignacio “Nacho” Garza • Diego Reyes

Diego Reyes • Marcos Barrientos

Marcos Barrientos • Janella Chavarria

Janella Chavarria • Roel Valadez

Roel Valadez • Abel Reyes

Abel Reyes • David Gomez

David Gomez • Isidoro “Lolo” Garza

Isidoro “Lolo” Garza • Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz • Hugo Canales

Hugo Canales • Jeronimo Morin

Jeronimo Morin • Noel Avila

Noel Avila • Samuel Torres

Samuel Torres • Roosevelt Vela

Authorities seized more than $500,000 in property and cash, marijuana and weapons during the multi-agency raid, according to Sanchez.

The DEA, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations started investigating the case in June 2020 as part of an effort to target members of a South Texas-based criminal organization specializing in the trafficking of narcotics, specifically cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the DEA, IRS, US Marshals, Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, ATF, Pharr Police Department, Brooks County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Live Oak County Sheriff's Office and more.

Officials say no Rio Grande City or Starr County law enforcement were involved in the operation.

Additional arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.