Republican senators tour Valley border

A group of Republican lawmakers will be in the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border.

Sen. John Cornyn will bring six of his senate colleagues to ride along with border authorities. They will also stop by Border Patrol's Ursula Processing Center in McAllen to get briefed by local officials.

The Valley visit will conclude with a press conference at Anzalduas Park in Mission that is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m.

