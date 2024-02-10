Retirement ceremony held for police K9 in Harlingen

A police retirement ceremony was held in honor of Katniss, the Harlingen Police Department's sniffer dog.

Katniss served with the department for eight years, during which she helped make 1,200 arrests.

Harlingen police said Katniss may be retired, but still plans to make guest appearances.

"That's not the end of Katniss. People will continue to see her. I'll let you guys in on a secret. Chief Kester has authorized me to continue using her for school presentations and public events. So you haven't seen the last of Katniss. We will still be around," Katniss' handler, officer Benitez said.

Harlingen police currently has four canine officers on staff.