Rio Grande Valley expected to receive more than 30,000 dosages of COVID-19 vaccine

Five vaccine hubs and 19 providers in the Rio Grande Valley will receive a combined 30,030 dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The dosages are among the 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the state is shipping out to 481 providers in 183 counties this week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced in a news release.

Texas has administered nearly 9 million dosages of the vaccine and more than 3 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the news release.

“Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated,” TDSH said in a statement.

Below is a breakdown of which providers will have the vaccines available per county.

CAMERON COUNTY

Ut Health Rgv Multispecialty 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd Ste 1.326 Harlingen CAMERON - 1,170 dosages of the Pfizer vaccine

Ccdhhs San Benito Nursing Office 1390 W Expressway 83 San Benito - 6,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

DSHS Harlingen (RE) 601 W Sesame Drive Harlingen - 1,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Rio Grande State Center 1401 S Rangerville Rd Harlingen - 200 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Su Clinica Women's Health Center- Harlingen 1706 Treasure Hills Blvd Harlingen - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Port Isabel Health Clinic 202 2nd St Port Isabel - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

HIDALGO COUNTY

DHR Health 5501 South McColl Road Edinburg HIDALGO - 8,190 dosages of the Pfizer vaccine

Lhd Hidalgo County Health Department (Re) 1304 S 25th Ave Edinburg - 6,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Ut Health Rgv Employee Health Edinburg 1210 W Schunior St Edinburg - 1,170 dosages of the Pfizer vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Alton 201 S Los Ebanos Rd Alton - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Donna 105 S 10th St Donna - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Edcouch 1518 Santa Rosa Ave Edcouch - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Edinburg CISD Health Services Department 411 N 8th Ave Edinburg - 1,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Edinburg CISD School Based Health Center 1601 E Sprague St Edinburg - 700 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Edinburg 301 N 87th St Edinburg - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Mercedes 1500 W 1st St Mercedes - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Mission 611 N Bryan Rd Mission - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD 601 E Kelly Ave Pharr - 2,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - San Juan 3 2900 N Raul Longoria Rd Rear Entry San Juan - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

STARR COUNTY

Family Health Center Llp 2768 Pharmacy Rd Rio Grande City -1,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Rio Grande 600 N Garza St Ste A Rio Grande City - 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Pediatric Practice Association - Rio Grande City 201 E 2nd St Rio Grande City - 300 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Roma 2891 E Grant St Roma 100 dosages of the Moderna vaccine

WILLACY COUNTY