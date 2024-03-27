Sentencing set for accused leader of South Texas drug trafficking ring

Photo credit :MGN Online

A man accused of leading a drug trafficking organization will learn his fate in June after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Ignacio “Nacho” Garza accepted a Wednesday plea agreement in connection with the investigation, court records show.

Sentencing is set for June 6, 2024.

Garza was among the 19 people arrested in a September 2021 drug raid in the cities of McAllen and Rio Grande City.

The investigation into a South Texas-based criminal organization specializing in the trafficking of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine eventually indicted a total of 26 people.

Federal prosecutors referred to Garza as the leader of the drug trafficking ring in court.

Among those arrested was former Starr County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez, whose campaign was financed by Garza because he “wanted influence in the judicial system,” according to court records.

Valadez pleaded guilty to a count of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance. As part of a plea deal filed on March 18, all other charges will be dismissed.

Sentencing for Valadez is set for May 30, 2024.

Garza remains in federal custody pending his sentencing.