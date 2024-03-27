Sentencing set for accused leader of South Texas drug trafficking ring
A man accused of leading a drug trafficking organization will learn his fate in June after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Ignacio “Nacho” Garza accepted a Wednesday plea agreement in connection with the investigation, court records show.
Sentencing is set for June 6, 2024.
Garza was among the 19 people arrested in a September 2021 drug raid in the cities of McAllen and Rio Grande City.
The investigation into a South Texas-based criminal organization specializing in the trafficking of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine eventually indicted a total of 26 people.
Federal prosecutors referred to Garza as the leader of the drug trafficking ring in court.
Among those arrested was former Starr County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez, whose campaign was financed by Garza because he “wanted influence in the judicial system,” according to court records.
Valadez pleaded guilty to a count of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance. As part of a plea deal filed on March 18, all other charges will be dismissed.
Sentencing for Valadez is set for May 30, 2024.
Garza remains in federal custody pending his sentencing.
