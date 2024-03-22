Sentencing set for Roma city employee convicted on human smuggling charge

A Roma city employee who took a plea deal on a federal human smuggling charge faces up to 10 years in prison.

Raul Gonzalez III was arrested on Jan. 17 after he was spotted picking up three migrants from the Rio Grande and leading Border Patrol officers on a brief vehicle pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.

Gonzalez signed a Thursday plea agreement to a charge of transporting undocumented individuals within the United States for “the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain,” records show.

PREVIOUS STORY: Roma city employee accused of smuggling migrants in city vehicle expected to plead guilty

He faces a June 25 sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez told investigators he was hired to pick up the migrants for $200 per person.

The vehicle Gonzalez used during the crime was a city vehicle, according to the Escobares Police Department.

Escobares Police Chief Pedro Estrada said Gonzalez was in his work uniform when he was arrested, indicating that he was on the clock during the alleged crime.

As part of the plea deal, Gonzalez faces 10 years in jail and a$250,000 fine.

City of Mayor Roma Jaime Escobar Jr. previously told Channel 5 News that Gonzalez would be fired if he was found guilty.