SpaceX backs out of land swap deal in Cameron County

SpaceX backed out of a previous land swap arrangement in Cameron County, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The arrangement was approved in March, and would have allowed SpaceX to take over 43 acres at Boca Chica State Park in exchange for 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for comment, and received the following statement in full:

“SpaceX has notified Texas Parks and Wildlife Department it is no longer interested in pursuing the specific arrangement that would have exchanged 477 acres at Bahia Grande for approximately 43 noncontiguous acres from Boca Chica State Park.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will continue to identify and develop new state parks across Texas for wildlife conservation and public recreation.”

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the arrangement, arguing the state did not consider the best interest of the local community.