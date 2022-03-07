Spring break crowds starting to arrive at South Padre Island

South Padre Island is already starting to see spring breakers arrive.

Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill has been getting ready for one of its busiest seasons, bringing in bartenders from different cities to work for spring break.

“We do take every precautionary measure we can to have our staff trained and ready for the people that come in, as well as we do have security on staff,” said Clayton’s assistant manager Steven Martinez.

The owner says they saw 30,000 kids last year, and this year, they’re hoping for more.

Other bars on the island, like Wanna Wanna, are also used to managing larger crowds. While summer may be their busiest season, spring break isn’t far behind.

“They eat a bunch and drink a bunch so by volume, there is so many kids any given day,” said bartender Joseph Perez. “So, we definitely do well during the month of March.”

The Cameron County Amphitheater will be hosting its first spring break concerts since March of 2020, when it shut down because of the pandemic.

Clayton’s will also be hosting artists at their venue, saying that 20 percent of their revenue for the year comes from spring breakers.

“Spring breakers, once they start showing up and stuff, the revenue that’s generated is throughout the entire island,” said Martinez. “So yes, it’s very important that we do have the spring breakers that do come in.”

Businesses are expecting to see their spring break peak in another week, when Texas schools are also out.