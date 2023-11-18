STC to launch nursing apprenticeship program next year

More nursing students at South Texas College will soon be able to get paid while they train.

On Thursday, the college announced plans to launch their new apprenticeship program for nursing students next year.

STC previously announced they would be the first school in the nation to offer this type of program.

The program, according to STC President Ricardo Solis, allows students to "earn while they learn."

“Right now we're in a very unique situation with a lack of skilled workforce, and of course the entire nation is still facing that shortage,” Solis said. “Of course with these apprenticeships, students will be able to obtain a job opportunity to learn and get compensated at the same time."

As part of the program, DHR Health signed on to work with the school.

Nursing students enrolled in the program will get paid at least $14 an hour — and also have access to grants — to help cover tuition fees.