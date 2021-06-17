STHS honors 3 Weslaco city employees for saving motorcyclist

South Texas Health System (STHS) honored three Weslaco city employees on Wednesday for having helped save a man's life after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in January.

Officials said the crash ended with the man under an 18-wheeler.

The first responders were able to get the driver out from under the truck and rushed him to the emergency room; after 20 days in the hospital, the man is back home.

"They realized that he had several injuries, one of them being life treating," Dr. Carlos Palacio at STHS said. "Arriving [at] the appropriate facility was important for the patient to receive the appropriate care within the golden hour."

The first responders who saved the man's life said Wednesday was a day of appreciation for what they do and a realization of why they do it.

"It's a privilege and a pleasure to have served a citizen here in the city," Honoree Gustavo Ramirez from Weslaco Fire and EMS said. "That's what I signed up to do— to serve the public."

Officials said the motorcyclist is at home and doing well.