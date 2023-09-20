Student of the Week: Kate Castorena

Ranking number one in her class, Kate Castorena wears many hats and seems to excel no matter which one is on, especially in swimming.

"I've made regionals three times, and this year I'm trying to get the gold medal of regionals, go to state hopefully," Castorena said.

Right now, Castorena is on her school's varsity swim team and is also a part of an outside swim club.

"I teach younger kids from babies, so like 2-year-olds, to maybe 10 or 11," Castorena said. "I love it. I love watching them grow and develop, and it makes me happy, and it just grows my passion to swim more."

It's not just swimming. This McAllen Memorial High School senior has also proven to be a standout in band.

"I'm currently sitting in the varsity group here. It's called the Wind Ensemble. I play the French horn, and it's definitely frustrating sometimes, but I enjoy it," Castorena said.

While her plate may seem full, Castorena also finds time to lead volunteer opportunities as the Vice President of the National Honors Society and helps tutor other students.

"Me and my friend, actually, started a tutoring group called Mu Alpha Tutors where other students can come to us," Castorena said. "I often tutor chemistry, calculus, basic math too, like algebra. I love watching them grow and share the knowledge that I've worked really hard to gain."

Castorena has big dreams for her future.

She plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and one day become a pediatrician.

Castorena's work ethic and determination makes her this week's Student of the Week.

Watch the video above for the full story.