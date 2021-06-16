Suspects plead not guilty in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl

Four men were charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a six-year-old girl near the city of Mission.

Juan Roman Olaguez and Marco Antonio Chairez - both of Alton – and William Garcia of McAllen and Daniel Guzman Flores of Mission all pled not guilty Wednesday to a charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

The men were arrested following the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old girl last February while she was watching television inside her home in rural mission.

The suspects appeared in front of 370th state District Judge Noe Gonzalez who set a preliminary trial date for October and scheduled the next pre-trial hearing for August.

Judge Gonzalez noted this was the first live proceeding in his courtroom since the pandemic started.