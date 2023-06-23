Texas DMV locations opening after online system failure caused brief shutdown of offices statewide

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen their locations Friday after their online systems were shut down.

All 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers were closed Friday morning due to the technical issue that caused statewide closures of their offices.

According to a Hidalgo County news release, the TxDMV’s registration and title online system were down, and TxDMV previously estimated that the technical issues wouldn’t be resolved until after business hours Friday.

“All TxDMV systems are again online, restoring service for in-person and online transactions, including those at county tax offices and other registration renewal locations,” TxDMV announced in a social media post made at 11 a.m. “All TxDMV Regional Service Centers will open at 12 p.m. central.”

The Pharr DMV location will reopen at 1 p.m. Friday.