‘There's nothing I can do:’ Brownsville resident bracing for flood waters to enter her home

Water levels on Brownsville’s Quail Hollow Drive have remained steady Friday as the majority of the street remains covered in flood water.

Some neighbors said they had flood water inside their homes. Others are bracing for that possibility.

"The first time my house flooded I got depressed. Very depressed,” Brownsville resident Nora Gonzalez said. “I didn't want to do anything because it hurt so much seeing six-seven feet of water in my house and to see my belongings damaged."

The thought of once again losing furniture, clothes and sentimental items is almost too much for Gonzalez.

"I feel useless because there's nothing I can do,” Gonzalez said. “Even if I put sand bags and other barriers. If the flood gate isn't open, we're going to flood."

Gonzalez lives behind a resaca. She says every time there's a storm with heavy rainfall, the water from the resaca overflows into her neighborhood.

She said she tried calling the city on Friday morning to ask if the flood gates to the resaca were open but had no luck speaking to anyone.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Brownsville regarding the resaca and have yet to hear back from them.