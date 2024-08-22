x

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024: Mainly dry, hot, temps in the 100s

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024: Mainly dry, hot, temps in the 100s
1 hour 38 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2024 Aug 22, 2024 August 22, 2024 9:09 AM August 22, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days