Tire blowout causes multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer with a tire blowout caused a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of U.S. 281 in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

One person was injured in the crash.

The crash happened Tuesday shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the 9800 block of N. I-69C/U.S. 281 when a tractor-trailer traveling northbound suffered a tire blowout.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and entered the median, damaging barrier wires.

The tractor trailer then crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a second tractor-trailer traveling south.

A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s transport van traveling behind the second vehicle got tangled up in the median wires. The van was not carrying passengers, and its driver was uninjured.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes from El Cibolo Road to FM 2812 were temporarily closed but reopened at around 10:30 a.m.