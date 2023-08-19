Two a Day Tour: Edinburg Vela

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

Edinburg Vela has quickly become a bearer of consistency in local high school athletics. Last year, we had a signature match up in the middle of the season when the Sabercats squared off against PSJA North -- who came out on top of that game. That match up -- is one we will see again this year. Last year, the Sabercats dropped the crown to the Raiders, finishing 6-1 in district 15-5A division-one. Now, most of the returning Sabercats are looking to take that title back.

Watch the video above to see how head coach John Campbell and his players are preparing for this season -- hoping to reach round 5 of playoffs.