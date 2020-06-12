Two more charges filed against man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw
Two more people filed charges against the man who threatened protesters in McAllen with a chainsaw.
On Thursday, 44-year-old Daniel Pena was booked at the Hidalgo County jail for a second time on two new counts of deadly conduct.
Pena was caught on phone video brandishing a chainsaw at protesters downtown last Friday. He is now facing seven charges — six for deadly conduct and one for assault causing bodily injury.
The 44-year-old posted bond on Friday.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Two more charges filed against man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw
-
CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens
-
Hidalgo County officials warn against illegal dumping amid hurricane season
-
DA speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County
-
Donna police chief says he didn't post comment about shooting looters —...