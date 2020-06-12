x

Two more charges filed against man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw

Two more people filed charges against the man who threatened protesters in McAllen with a chainsaw.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Daniel Pena was booked at the Hidalgo County jail for a second time on two new counts of deadly conduct.

Pena was caught on phone video brandishing a chainsaw at protesters downtown last Friday. He is now facing seven charges  six for deadly conduct and one for assault causing bodily injury.

The 44-year-old posted bond on Friday.

