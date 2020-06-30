Two more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 156

Willacy County announced on Tuesday two more people tested positive for the coronavirus. They were all ordered to isolate.

According to a news release from Willacy County, officials were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that the new patients are two females, one in her 30’s and the other one in her 50’s.

There are now 156 people in Willacy County who tested positive for the virus.