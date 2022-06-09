TxDOT crews reach milestone in I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation reached a major milestone in the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, the department announced Thursday.

The fly over bridge connecting I-69C south to McAllen is nearly complete and will open in late June, the department said.

In mid-July, the fly-over bridge that connects traffic I-69C south heading toward Harlingen will shut down for eight months, TxDOT added.

Those driving from Edinburg to the basilica in San Juan will have to take a new route.