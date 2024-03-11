TXDOT proposing Jackson Road expansion in McAllen

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for Rio Grande Valley residents input on a new project that would widen Jackson Road in McAllen.

Jackson Road is one of the busiest across Pharr and McAllen. It's also a hot topic for those who live along it.

TXDOT is proposing widening the road from two lanes in each direction to three lanes; the project would cost more than $107 million. The project would start at Hall Acres and end at East Pecan Boulevard.

TXDOT says they proposed the project to make room for the growing number of drivers.

"Right now, on this current stretch of Jackson Road, the capacity does not meet the current traffic volume demands or the future volume demands," TXDOT Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

TXDOT would need to buy about 19 acres of right of way for the project, and they say a home and a non-residential structure would be displaced.

Two public hearings will be held for people to give their feedback.

One of the hearings will be held virtually on March 18. To watch, click here.

The in-person hearing will be held on March 19 at the Kennedy Middle School Cafeteria, located at 600 West Hall Acres Road in Pharr, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also submit their written comment by clicking here or emailing Kisai.Salinas@txdot.gov.