TXDOT worked to expand Ware Road in McAllen

The Texas Department of Transportation is working on making it easier to travel from south McAllen to north McAllen on Ware Road.

The project will be in two parts, expanding the road from two lanes to six lanes and adding a raised median.

The first is from FM 1925 South to State Highway 107 and the second is from State Highway 107 to Mile 5 Road. In total, the projects will cost $76 million.

"We at TXDOT are looking to improve the safety and this one way to make that happen," TXDOT Pharr District Engineer Pete Alvarez said. "That area is booming, as you all know."

TXDOT is going through the right of way acquisition process, meaning some residents and business along the project route will be affected.

Construction is expected to begin in August 2026.