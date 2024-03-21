UTRGV names newly acquired stadium the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held a press conference on Thursday where they announced they were naming the newly acquired stadium the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.
UTRGV said in a news release the naming is in recognition of the Vackars' support of the football program, including a $20 million donation to UTRGV Athletics.
The Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium will become the home of the upcoming Vaqueros Football program and also host a variety of other university events.
The Vackar's are Rio Grande Valley natives and owners and principal dealers of the Bert Ogden Auto Group.
They also extended a $15 million endowment to UTRGV in 2016, which led to the College of Business being renamed the Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship.
