Vaccinations for young children begin at Edinburg CISD clinics

Hundreds of children in the 5-11 age group received their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday as part of Edinburg CISD’s first Covid vaccination clinic for kids.

The school district received more than 8,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday. Though the dosage is smaller than what adults get, kids still need two doses of the vaccine given 21 days apart.

Edinburg CISD already has plans in place for dozens of vaccination clinics throughout their district.

RELATED: Edinburg CISD to hold COVID-19 clinics at elementary schools to vaccinate kids 5-11