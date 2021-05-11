Valley Made, Local Strong: My Place Cafe

They say waking up early becomes a habit after a while, and at My Place Cafe in Edinburg, they cater to the early bird, all thanks to their owner.

"Since the age of 19, the type of jobs I've had required me to wake up early in the morning," Owner Ramiro Treviño said. "5 a.m. and be out of the house by 5:30 and get started with a cup of coffee."

They say if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life, and that's the case for Treviño.

"I was getting ready for retirement, and I needed a place to drink coffee," he said. "So getting into a restaurant was a good thing."

The restaurant's walls hold a ton of history; you'll find pictures of the old courthouse, the founders of the city, the fire department, an old jail, and even some local Edinburg legends.

But don't just stop by for the pictures and coffee; Treviño says there are two dishes on the menu that are a must.

"You're super taco, which is a breakfast super taco," he said. "And the second one would be what we call the Shooter's plate— carne guisada, cheese enchiladas, rice and beans, your tortillas and your pico de gallo."

That particular plate is named after Treviño's brother, Gilbert' The Shooter" Treviño, a basketball player for Edinburg High back in the '70s.

This history and company at My Place Cafe can't be beaten.

They're open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, located on East University; they're Valley Made and Local Strong.