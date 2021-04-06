Valley Made, Local Strong: Shape Up Edinburg

From shakes, to teas to workouts - it's a one stop shop at Shape Up Edinburg where they've been helping make the Rio Grande Valley healthier for over 12 years.

Shape Up Edinburg is described as a healthy protein shake shop with flavors that can’t be beat.

“We've been a part of the community just bringing healthy energy and protein shakes to the community and more,” owner Pablo Pozo said. "We provide people with protein shakes, healthy shakes, energy teas, we have protein waffles, protein and protein donuts."

The most popular item is the banana split shake, Pozo said. The base line for the shakes is 200 calories and 24 grams of protein, making each shake a solid meal.

“A lot of the flavors might seem unhealthy but we use the products we have that are

very healthy, very low in sugar and carbs, high in vitamins and minerals and we combine them in a way to make it fun,” Pozo said.

There's another added bonus to Shape Up, its gym.

“We have a coach lead workout Monday through Friday at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and then Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m. and on Saturday as well," Pozo said.

An open gym has been implemented at shape Up Edinburg as well. The fee to use it is only the minimum at the bar.

“You're going to go and get in a workout and then get your healthy protein shake or energy tea for the day,” Pozo said.

So the next time you're looking to start your fitness journey, or take it to the next level head, to Shape Up in Edinburg. They're open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and open at 8:30 a.m. on weekends.

They're Valley Made, Local Strong.