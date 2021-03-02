Valley school districts respond to Gov. Abbott's executive order

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order lifting the statewide mask mandate and increasing the capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100%.

School districts across the Rio Grande Valley are reacting to the order ending the mask mandate and opening Texas.

IDEA Public Schools:

IDEA Public Schools has announced that to keep staff, students, and families safe, the district will continue with all current safety protocols in schools across Texas.

“At IDEA Public Schools, we remain steadfast in the belief that our health and safety protocols have been the key to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and communities,” Chief Operating Officer at IDEA Public Schools Irma Munoz said in a news release. “Study after study has reaffirmed this belief, and we will continue to operate under the latest recommendations from the CDC, and local and state health authorities, in an effort to keep our scholars and communities safe.”

McAllen Independent School District:

In a social media post on Tuesday McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez said the district will continue to require students and staff to wear masks and follow social distancing measures as part of the districts safety protocols.

Sharyland Independent School District:

In a social media post Sharyland ISD Superintendent Dr. Maria M. Vidaurri said the district is currently reviewing the executive order and seeking further guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The district will continue to require that all students, staff and visitors wear masks on district property and events. All safety protocol will remain in effect until further clarification is obtained.