Veteran Impacted after Being Declared 'Financially Incompetent' by VA

WESLACO – A local Army veteran was told he is "financially incompetent" by the Veterans Affairs office after years of receiving a disability check with no issue.

Robert Arredondo was diagnosed with PTSD and 100 percent disabled after six years of active service.

He says he has received about $3,200 a month for the past 10 years; however, last month he was told by the VA that he is not "financially competent".

Arredondo says he now has to ask the VA for permission before every purchase he makes.

He claims he’s debt free and sees no reason for the decision besides making it harder for him to have access to money.

"I have let the VA know through hard copies and over the phone that I have titles, I have deeds. I gave them access to my bank account and I had them run a credit score report. I didn't have to do that but I did," says Arredondo.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the VA about the issue.

The VA provided a link to their website that lets veterans appeal any decision made as long as it’s within one year of the decision.

