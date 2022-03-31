Voluntary evacuations underway as crews battle wildfire near Kingsville
A portion of State Highway 281 remains closed as crews continue to battle a wildfire near Kingsville Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
As of 6:45 a.m., SH 285 remains closed between US 281 in Falfurrias and US 77 in Riviera.
The Borrega fire in Kleberg County spans 60,000 acres and is 20 percent contained, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.
Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has ordered a voluntary evacuation for residents in the area.
